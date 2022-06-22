WATCH LIVE: $1M boost for Augusta Tech, Laney Walker area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, Jim Hudson Auto Group is presenting $1 million to Augusta Tech for development of a new automotive training center in the Laney Walker neighborhood.

Watch the live stream above.

This is set to quadruple Augusta techs current training footstep and meet the rising demand for the profession in our area.

Augusta National announced back in April that it would be helping foot the project with $1 million as well.

This is will help grow Augusta Tech’s facility from 10,000 square feet to to 65,000 and have 16 certification programs for more than 1,250 students every year, making it the largest in the state.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.