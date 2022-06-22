Trump’s picks fare worse than Abrams’ in Ga. primary runoff

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump extended his losing record in Georgia on Tuesday after two Trump-backed U.S. House candidates lost the primary runoff in landslides.

Trump-backed Vernon Jones lost to trucking company owner Mike Collins, while Jake Evans also lost dramatically to emergency room doctor Rich McCormick.

After Georgia’s sitting officials didn’t overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia, he recruited candidates to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans.

Both incumbents prevailed in the primary.

Trump even convinced Jones to drop his gubernatorial bid to make way for Trump’s handpicked candidate, former Sen. David Perdue. In return, Trump endorsed Jones for the House seat he was seeking.

In another Atlanta-area runoff, McCormick beat Trump-backed Jake Evans. He was supported by the conservative Club for Growth.

On the Democratic side, three candidates endorsed by Stacey Abrams have won primary runoffs for statewide office.

Democratic winners backed by Abrams included Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor and William Boddie for labor commissioner.

Nguyen will go up against Republican Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the November election.

Nguyen has served in the state House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line and some parts of the city of Atlanta. Nguyen is also a vice chair of the state Democratic party.

