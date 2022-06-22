Small fire breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire disrupted operations Wednesday afternoon at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling.

Employees said multiple fire trucks responded and the staff was evacuated and eventually told to go home.

Columbia County officials told News 12 there was a small fire on the second floor. It was contained to that level and quickly extinguished once crews arrived.

There was minimal fire damage and no one was injured.

