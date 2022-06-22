Mother, deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old.
Katrina Sexton was last seen Tuesday, her mother said.
She walked away from her home on Pineview Drive in Augusta. She was wearing black tights with flowers, white shoes and a black beanie.
Her mom believes she could be downtown, around Gordon Highway or possibly in Hephzibah.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.
