Mother, deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Katrina Sexton was last seen Tuesday, her mother said.

She walked away from her home on Pineview Drive in Augusta. She was wearing black tights with flowers, white shoes and a black beanie.

Her mom believes she could be downtown, around Gordon Highway or possibly in Hephzibah.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

