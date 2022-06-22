Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson on first day priorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It hasn’t even been 24 hours since mayor-elect Garnett Johnson’s won in Tuesday’s run-off election.

A month ago, Steven Kendrick had the most votes, edging Johnson by over 200 votes.

Tuesday, Johnson turned the tables, winning by more than 1,500 votes. The big focus is on what Johnson will do on day one in the office.

We spoke with Johnson Wednesday afternoon. Here’s where he says we are going to see change happen first.

He says you don’t have to wait until Jan. 2 to see change. Over the next few months, you’ll see it along the streets of Augusta.

Johnson was out all day picking up signs and the city.

He says during the next six months as he transitions from small business owner to mayor, he’s going to create a ‘Keep It Clean’ campaign and restore some pride to the city of Augusta and everyone who lives here.

He says he’s just getting started.

“My official title is president and owner of Augusta Office Solutions and Modern Business Workplace Solutions, and I am also the mayor-elect for the city of Augusta,” he said.

Mayor-elect with a lot of big plans.

He says the most important thing to know is that his door is always open.

“Not only to the media but to the everyday citizens and voters of Richmond County. I think that’s important as we relay a message that people understand that we really care and that we’re here for them. If it were not for them, I would not be in this seat,” said Johnson.

One message he’s passionate about is lowering crime. He says he’s going to work to make sure the sheriff’s office has the resources and funding they need to retain and hire the best deputies.

But also taking another step forward being proactive and strengthening the relationship between authorities and our communities.

“A program that I enjoyed in my youth it’s called ‘Community Related Policing’, so whenever our law enforcement are called out to calls the relationship is not always adversarial. We need to create some proactive relationships so as these young people have more positive interactions with our law enforcement they’re not always deemed to be the bad guys,” he said.

Johnson also says a few of his other big focuses will be on affordable housing. One of the number one complaints he heard is I’m on a fixed income and cannot afford to keep up with everything else going up. One of his main goals is to do an operational efficiency review to figure out how they can help.

