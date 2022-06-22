Local artist giving new life to an old mural

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t have to go far to find beauty in downtown Augusta.

A local artist repainted the old Coco-Cola bottling building downtown.

What’s even cooler than the nostalgia of the old logo is that he’s paying for all of this out of his own pocket.

‘Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company’ is what the mural at Fifth and Reynolds used to display.

The building was covered in art. Back in the 70s, Coca-Cola moved out. Decades passed, and the paint faded.

“I wasn’t prepared for Augusta to lose this mural because this is a treasure,” said Addison Niday.

He took it upon himself to bring it back.

“I funded it all myself. I didn’t. I wouldn’t ask anybody to fund this. It was just something that was on my heart that I really wanted to do,” he said.

He spent a few nights working to restore one of the murals, and now it’s done.

“It’s red. It’s really red,” said Niday.

If you drive down Reynolds Street, you can’t miss it. Next to all the fade and decay, the mural stands out.

“I knew that if I didn’t do it, we were going to lose it, and I didn’t want to lose it. I want the murals to last forever. I wanted to bring it back to life,” he said.

He says the paint will last, in fact, it’s still all over him days later. But he’s happy he did it and because of him, this old mural has new life.

He wants to restore more historic murals downtown this summer.

