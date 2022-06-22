Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Free rapid HIV testing to be offered a 3 local Walgreens

Medical paperwork GENERIC (MGN)
Medical paperwork GENERIC (MGN)(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free rapid HIV testing will be offered at three local Walgreens on National HIV testing day.

The testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 at:

  • 3228 Wrightsboro Road
  • 3204 Peach Orchard Road
  • 2493 Tobacco Road

The tests are being offered through Project Impact of the Georgia East Central Public Health District. For additional information, contact Brandon Dykes at 706-667-4340.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Keisha Williams
Mom’s prayer answered: Augusta brothers, cousin cleared of Texas death
Barnwell Police Department
Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting
Georgia voting stickers
2022 Georgia primary runoff election results
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor

Latest News

CPR training dummy
Ga. law aims to save lives with CPR coaching by dispatchers
DHEC encourages vaccines for children under five
DHEC encourages vaccines for children under five
FILE: Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork...
DHEC encourages vaccines for kids under 5 following CDC approval, expects to begin administering shots this week
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
3rd monkeypox case reported in Georgia after resident attends Chicago convention