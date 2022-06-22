Free rapid HIV testing to be offered a 3 local Walgreens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free rapid HIV testing will be offered at three local Walgreens on National HIV testing day.

The testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 at:

3228 Wrightsboro Road

3204 Peach Orchard Road

2493 Tobacco Road

The tests are being offered through Project Impact of the Georgia East Central Public Health District. For additional information, contact Brandon Dykes at 706-667-4340.

