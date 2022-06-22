Free rapid HIV testing to be offered a 3 local Walgreens
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free rapid HIV testing will be offered at three local Walgreens on National HIV testing day.
The testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 at:
- 3228 Wrightsboro Road
- 3204 Peach Orchard Road
- 2493 Tobacco Road
The tests are being offered through Project Impact of the Georgia East Central Public Health District. For additional information, contact Brandon Dykes at 706-667-4340.
