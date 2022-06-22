Detour in place at Columbia Rd for gas leak

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Portions of Columbia Rd in Martinez have been blocked off due to a gas leak.

Columbia Road from the intersection with Hereford Farm Road to the intersection with S Old Belair Rd is shut down.

Dispatch tells us around 6 a.m., a vehicle struck a gas line near Columbia Rd and Tudor Branch Rd. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Motorists should use caution as a detour is in effect.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.