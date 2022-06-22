Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies search for man accused of stealing funeral home van

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg County are searching for a man who stole a vehicle from a funeral home Tuesday morning.

“This happened around 7:25 this morning at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Security cameras at the Columbia Road business captured video depicting a man standing around and then entering a green 2004 Ford Econoline van belonging to the business.

The suspect is said to have then taken the van from the parking lot.

Security cameras at the Columbia Road business captured video depicting a man standing around and then entering a green 2004 Ford Econoline van belonging to the business.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the man shown in the surveillance image or anyone who knows the whereabouts of the van is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

