Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Triple digit heat makes a comeback this afternoon and possible tomorrow. Rain chances return late tomorrow into the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer officially started yesterday and it will certain feel like it today and tomorrow afternoon with more triple digit highs possible each day. The good news is that humidity will be unseasonably low, so this week’s heat should be a little more tolerable than what we experienced last week. A cold front moves in toward the end of the week which will increase humidity and bring a few late-day thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Temperatures started off in the 60s this morning across the CSRA with sunrise officially happening at 6:19 AM. A few locations briefly saw areas of patchy fog as well. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to reach into the upper 90s to near 100 with heat index values as high as 103-105 possible.

Another round of triple-digit heat lies ahead Thursday with a little more humidity but we will stay dry for the majority of the day. The heat index will be in the 100 to 105 degree range once again. Highs will be in the low around 101 Wednesday and 100 Thursday. Wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

A cool front moves in Thursday, likely stalling near our region through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 90s with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

