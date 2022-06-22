Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Triple digit heat makes a comeback this afternoon and possibly tomorrow. Rain chances return late tomorrow into the weekend.
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer officially started yesterday and it will certainly feel like it today and tomorrow afternoon with more triple digit highs possible each day. The good news is that humidity will be unseasonably low, so this week’s heat should be a little more tolerable than what we experienced last week. A cold front moves in toward the end of the week which will increase humidity and bring a few late-day thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Temperatures started off in the 60s this morning across the CSRA with sunrise officially happening at 6:19 AM. A few locations briefly saw areas of patchy fog as well. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to reach into the upper 90s to near 100° with heat index values as high as 103°-105° possible.

Another round of triple-digit heat lies ahead Thursday with a little more humidity but we will stay dry for the majority of the day. The heat index will be in the 100° to 105° degree range once again. Highs will likely be around the 100° mark Thursday. Winds will be from the north between 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front moves in Thursday, likely stalling near our region through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to low 90s with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Keisha Williams
Mom’s prayer answered: Augusta brothers, cousin cleared of Texas death
Barnwell Police Department
Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting
Georgia voting stickers
2022 Georgia primary runoff election results
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor

Latest News

HOT Wednesday!
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Pool Weather
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at just how hot it will get today and a look...
Tuesday Weather Update - 06/21/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at just how hot it will get today and a look...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still