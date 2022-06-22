Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer officially started yesterday and it will certainly feel like it today and tomorrow afternoon with more triple digit highs possible each day. The good news is that humidity will be unseasonably low, so this week’s heat should be a little more tolerable than what we experienced last week. A cold front moves in toward the end of the week which will increase humidity and bring a few late-day thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Temperatures started off in the 60s this morning across the CSRA with sunrise officially happening at 6:19 AM. A few locations briefly saw areas of patchy fog as well. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to reach into the upper 90s to near 100° with heat index values as high as 103°-105° possible.

Another round of triple-digit heat lies ahead Thursday with a little more humidity but we will stay dry for the majority of the day. The heat index will be in the 100° to 105° degree range once again. Highs will likely be around the 100° mark Thursday. Winds will be from the north between 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front moves in Thursday, likely stalling near our region through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle to low 90s with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

