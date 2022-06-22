Submit Photos/Videos
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion battling a fire that displaced five people on Wednesday afternoon.

The house fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Summerchase Place, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

They worked quickly to try to contain the fire and make sure everyone got out safely.

Five people will be forced to find alternative housing due to the damage from the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. At least one was transported to hospital for further evaluation.

The gated community is off Wrightsboro Road between Forest Hills and the Augusta Mall.

