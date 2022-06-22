Columbia County leaders approve budget with 27 new jobs
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23, adopting an annual budget for the fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The approval took place during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312, with a general fund budget of $88,654,852.
Highlights include 27 new positions, nine of which are in the general fund, and a proposed millage rate rollback to be approved by the board on Aug. 3.
