Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Columbia County leaders approve budget with 27 new jobs

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23, adopting an annual budget for the fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The approval took place during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312, with a general fund budget of $88,654,852.

Highlights include 27 new positions, nine of which are in the general fund, and a proposed millage rate rollback to be approved by the board on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Keisha Williams
Mom’s prayer answered: Augusta brothers, cousin cleared of Texas death
Barnwell Police Department
Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting
Georgia voting stickers
2022 Georgia primary runoff election results
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor

Latest News

Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History
After extended closure, Lucy Craft Laney Museum reopens
Medical paperwork GENERIC (MGN)
Free rapid HIV testing to be offered a 3 local Walgreens
Amazon fulfillment center, Appling, Ga.
Small fire breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Appling
Garnett Johnson
Augusta’s next mayor: His platform, perspective and priorities