Columbia County leaders approve budget with 27 new jobs

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23, adopting an annual budget for the fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The approval took place during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312, with a general fund budget of $88,654,852.

Highlights include 27 new positions, nine of which are in the general fund, and a proposed millage rate rollback to be approved by the board on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.