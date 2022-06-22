Augusta’s next mayor: His platform, perspective and priorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After running on a platform of growth, action and results, then surviving a primary with nine candidates followed by a runoff Tuesday, businessman Garnett Johnson will become Augusta’s next mayor.

Ahead of the election, Johnson – the owner of Augusta Office Solutions – said he felt he could bring a different perspective to the mayor’s office.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

“This is what’s great about this country: It’s not determined on how and where you start; it’s by what effort you put in to finish,” he said after the first round of the primary.

What does he stand for?

“One of my first goals is to add accountability to the taxpayer. It’s a conversation no one else is having,” he said ahead of the election. “We need to make sure we are operating in the most fiscal conservative manner possible.”

Communication is important to him.

“There are 10 commissioners that also serve this great city,” he said at the forum. “It is my goal to make sure I establish a relationship with all 10 of them to make sure we are on the same page so we can move this city in a positive direction.”

He pledged to make it easier for businesses to grow here in Augusta and provide good-paying jobs.

“My campaign is focused on a conversation no other candidate is having: ‘Who’s on the side of the taxpayer?’ he wrote in a pre-election statement.

”Too many neighborhoods in Augusta have been left behind,” he said. “As mayor, I will prioritize bringing infrastructure in all parts of the city, with a focus for underserved and underrepresented parts of Augusta.”

He also pointed this out: “I have a track record that focuses on doing instead of talking.”

Johnson defeated opponent Steven Kendrick to win the position.

“It feels great. It’s an overwhelming sense of love and support that the voters chose me to become the 85th mayor of the city of Augusta,” Johnson said Tuesday night.

Kendrick says while Tuesday’s loss was difficult, he is disappointed but not deterred.

“A little disappointed. We put so much work into trying to get our message out. But at the same time, encourage the city. I think in the long run, the city is going to do great. I’m going to do my part in whatever way I can to help,” said Kendrick.

Johnson will be sworn in January 2023, when Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.’s term is complete.

Davis was in attendance at Johnson’s headquarters after the win.

“He came out here to congratulate me. He extended an offer for me to come by the office because believe it or not, I’ve never been in the mayor’s office,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.