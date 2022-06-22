Submit Photos/Videos
After extended closure, Lucy Craft Laney Museum reopens

By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History has reopened at 1116 Phillips St.

The museum was closed due to COVID and then for 10 additional months for major renovations to the 111-year-old building. Renovations included installing a new elevator and making extensive repairs to the inside and outside of the building.

MORE | Local company provides $1M boost for Augusta Tech, Laney Walker area

The museum said it would like to recognize Bank of America for its support of the museum, including sponsoring the reopening by providing four weeks of free admission for the community during June.

“We believe in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, and we are proud to continue our partnership with the Lucy Craft Laney Museum,” said Ora Parish, president of the Bank of America of Greater Augusta/Aiken.

The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information about the museum, visit www.lucycraftlaneymuseum.com.

To book a guided tour, call 706-724-3576.

