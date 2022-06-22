3 Augusta Transit routes troubled by disruptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some service disruption on three Augusta Transit routes, the agency said Wednesday:

Route 2 for West Parkway

Route 4 for Turpin Hill

Route 6 for Gordon Highway

According to Augusta Transit officials, the service disruptions are due to the buses undergoing repairs.

Staffers are addressing the problem and sending transportation to accommodate riders on Route 4 and Route 6.

Riders should anticipate longer wait times and missed connections, the agency said.

For updated information on bus routes and schedules, riders can call 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Information will also be shared on the MyAT Augusta app, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

“Augusta Transit apologizes for the inconvenience to riders and will continue to work quickly to remedy the disruptions noted,” the agency said in a statement.

