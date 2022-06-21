Submit Photos/Videos
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case

DEVELOPING STORY: We’ll be updating this story all day online and on News 12.
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the drownings of two men has pleaded guilty and been sentenced a little over a year since they died.

Best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk both died after one of them went off a boat into the water at Clarks Hill Lake, then the other jumped in the water to try and save him.

Shontover Kirkland was charged with reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for their deaths.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty in Lincoln County.

Shontover Kirkland
Shontover Kirkland(WRDW)

One count was dropped.

She was sentenced to 10 years probation, with the first 12 months to be served in jail.

Outside the courthouse Tuesday, there was a large confrontation between the family and friends of the two victims and the family and friends of Kirkland.

Law enforcement officers had to come out to the parking lot and hold people back and forced everyone to leave.

