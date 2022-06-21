What you need to know about today’s Ga. runoff election

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s runoff is Tuesday, and the Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices will be decided in addition to the Augusta mayoral race and two Augusta Commission seats .

Under Georgia law, if no candidate breaks 50% in an election, the top two vote-getters are in a runoff.

MORE: What to expect in Kemp vs. Abrams, round two

Under voter reforms passed in 2021, Georgia’s runoffs are now set for four weeks after primary election Day. Early voting for the June 21 runoff began June 13; the last day to submit an absentee ballot for the runoff was June 10.

Who’s on the ballot across the state?

Democratic lieutenant governor’s runoff: Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey. Hall is a former Atlanta city councilman and U.S. congressman, while Bailey, an attorney, is seeking his first elected office. The winner will face Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, who won his GOP primary on May 24. This fall’s race is for an open seat, as Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection.

Democratic secretary of state runoff: Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. Dawkins-Haigler is a former state lawmaker, while Nguyen is a current member of the state House and has the endorsement of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. The winner will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, who won his GOP primary without a runoff in a crowded contest.

Democratic insurance commissioner’s runoff: Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King in November.

Democratic labor commissioner’s runoff: William Boddie and Nicole Horn. The winner will meet Bruce Thomson, who won his GOP primary on May 24.

Questions and answers

Can I still register to vote?

No, the deadline to register to vote in the Georgia General Runoff Election is April 25. However, you can still vote in Georgia’s General Election set to be held in November and certain runoff races. To register to vote for future elections, click here.

Where should I go to vote?

Residents planning to vote are required to cast their ballot at their designated polling location. The location will vary by the county under which you are registered to vote. To check where your designated voting location is, click here and enter your first initial, last name, county and date of birth. You can also find out where your polling location is by calling your county’s Board of Registrar’s Office.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

Valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card. Avoid wearing clothing that shows support for a political candidate, shows the name of the candidate or bears a slogan/saying that promotes your candidate. Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling location, which includes the attire you wear.

What if I have a problem at the polls?

If you encounter a problem at the polls, contact your county election board or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 877-725-9797 to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.