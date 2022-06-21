Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

What the Tech: ‘Hooked’ app tells stories a text at a time

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been meaning to pick up a good book for summer reading but just haven’t had time, here’s a solution.

Everyone has time for text messages, right?

That’s the idea behind the app called “Hooked.”

Authors tell stories through text messages by characters in the story. I’ve been reading the story of a young woman who hears a baby crying downstairs. Through a panicked text, her mother says, “Do not go down there! there’s something you don’t know about your father.”

MORE | Local business brings superheroes and kids’ smiles to life

You read the story as if you’re in their group texts following along. The intriguing story is told a few words at a time. It’s gripping and hard to turn away.

“Hooked” has dozens of similar stories from mysteries to horror, romance and comedy. Some have audio so you can hear the texts being read.

Plus, there are stories in movie format. These are well-made with good acting and special effects.

If you enjoy mysteries, one was even told through Facetime calls.

I found the “hooked” stories entertaining, and being able to pick up the story where I left off when I have a few minutes to spare makes it an easy way to enjoy a good story.

You can get it on your iPhone or Android – and it’s free with ads.

You can subscribe to the full version for $5 a month. There’s a weeklong free trial.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Virginia man killed in Broad Street shooting
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Crews stay busy over the weekend with fires across CSRA
Westbound view from the I-20/Washington Road bridge.
Name released for man found dead under I-20 overpass
West Point Lake
Woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter at West Point Lake
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake could be felt in the CSRA.
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

Latest News

Earthquakes leave a range of Georgia residents rattled
Earthquakes leave a range of Georgia residents rattled
Linda Scarbrough
Deputies need your help finding missing 78-year-old
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line
Bridge
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge nears completion