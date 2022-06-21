What the Tech: ‘Hooked’ app tells stories a text at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been meaning to pick up a good book for summer reading but just haven’t had time, here’s a solution.

Everyone has time for text messages, right?

That’s the idea behind the app called “Hooked.”

Authors tell stories through text messages by characters in the story. I’ve been reading the story of a young woman who hears a baby crying downstairs. Through a panicked text, her mother says, “Do not go down there! there’s something you don’t know about your father.”

You read the story as if you’re in their group texts following along. The intriguing story is told a few words at a time. It’s gripping and hard to turn away.

“Hooked” has dozens of similar stories from mysteries to horror, romance and comedy. Some have audio so you can hear the texts being read.

Plus, there are stories in movie format. These are well-made with good acting and special effects.

If you enjoy mysteries, one was even told through Facetime calls.

I found the “hooked” stories entertaining, and being able to pick up the story where I left off when I have a few minutes to spare makes it an easy way to enjoy a good story.

You can get it on your iPhone or Android – and it’s free with ads.

You can subscribe to the full version for $5 a month. There’s a weeklong free trial.

