Suspect identified in Washington County double slaying

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have issued arrest warrants for the man suspected in a deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are searching for Brian “BJ” Rozier, 24, of East Dublin on malice murder charges.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call deputies at 478-552-0911 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-374-6988.

Ryan Rozier (Contributed)

Also as part of the investigation, authorities said Ryan Rozier, 22, of East Dublin, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and felony probation violation.

The sheriff’s agency said deputies and the GBI have been “actively and aggressively following leads and tips” while investigating the shooting deaths of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn.

The shootings took place at a “Freaknik”-themed event that drew at least 1,000 people to at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

