SRNS hiring event hailed as success; here are some other opportunities

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Although many government agencies have lost highly skilled employees to private corporations due to lucrative offers, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is striving to fill recent losses and attract new employees to the Savannah River Site.

A job fair was recently held to recruit IT personnel, and it featured innovative on-the-spot offers.

Nearly 300 people attended the one-day event in North Augusta. Their resumes were quickly analyzed, and applicants whose skills matched job needs were encouraged to complete their applications using SRS laptop computers provided at the event.

As a result, 36 qualified candidates received contingent on-the-spot job offers.

“Time and again, we hear our IT employees say they greatly enjoy working at SRS,” said Len Bowers, manager of information technology for enterprise solutions. “We have a strategic plan in place, that we will continue to develop and expand, to meet our hiring objectives. Working with the U.S. Department of Energy, I’m confident we will reach those goals. The recent recruitment fair was a great start.”

Hiring event set for new emergency room

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host a hiring event for the new freestanding emergency room, ER at Sweetwater.

The event is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express North Augusta, 138 Stephens Farm Lane.

Available positions include, but are not limited to, clinical pharmacist, registered nurses, CT/X-ray technologists, medical technologists and patient access representatives. Interested candidates are asked to bring curriculum vitae or resume. During the hiring event, candidates may participate in on-site interviews and may also receive an offer on the spot.

When fully opened this summer 2022, ER at Sweetwater will be a full-service emergency department that will expand access to emergency care in North Augusta and surrounding communities.

For more information about the ER at Sweetwater Freestanding Emergency Department, visit ERSweetwater.com.

For more information regarding available positions with Aiken Regional, visit AikenRegionalJobs.com or call 803-641-5630. For additional job fair dates, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

Tri-Development Center seeking new employees

AIKEN, S.C. - Tri-Development Center will be conducting on site interviews for applicants who desire to work with individuals with disabilities.

Interviews will be conducted from 9 .m. to noon and 2-6 pm. June 29.

Apply online at www.aikentdc.org. Online applications will be served first.

Certifies nursing assistants are encouraged to apply.

AT&T, Verizon have hundreds of positions to fill in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - AT&T says it’s looking to fill more than 600 positions in Georgia.

Positions include retail management, retail sales consultants, field sales representatives, network experts and technicians.

These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

To learn more and/or apply online, visit www.att.jobs.

Separately, Verizon is hiring for more than 600 new retail jobs nationwide with sign-on bonuses up to $2,500 in the Augusta area.

Job seekers in Georgia can apply today: https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

