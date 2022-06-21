Submit Photos/Videos
Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

