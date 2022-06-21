Submit Photos/Videos
Local 10-year-old wins world-ranked martial arts tournament

Wilson Leger, age 10, competed at the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships on June 17-18 in Atlanta.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local martial arts student Wilson Leger, 10, won the grand championship at the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships.

The competition took place Friday and Saturday. After completing a two-day black belt test, he competed in the Battle of Atlanta in eight categories. After winning in his division, Leger then competed against all winners in his age group from the entire weekend and came out victorious.

Leger started training at Premier Martial Arts in North Augusta at age 4 and has leveled up his training through competition, participating in the PMA Leadership Program and completing his first-degree black belt test.

