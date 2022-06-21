Local business brings superheroes and kids’ smiles to life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business is bringing smiles to kids faces, one superhero at a time.

The family-owned firm brings characters to life -- with their own costumes.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing joy on kids’ faces,” said Franklin Strausser Jr., owner of Props and Heroes.

We went to the workshop where costumes and props are made for the folks who portray superheroes to entertain kids across the CSRA.

“It’s just a stark comparison between just a costume you can go buy and stuff that takes, uh, years to learn how to do,” Strausser said.

He makes the costumes from scratch.

He realized how important authenticity is after going costume shopping as a teen.

“There’s gotta be a better way of doing this because it doesn’t look as good as I thought it did when I was a kid,” he thought.

For more than a decade, he’s been working on new costumes, and new innovations.

He loves doing it for the kids, and his fiancee Amanda does, too.

“They can be having the worst day ever and if a superhero just waves at them, like their mood is insta- changed and they just have the biggest smile on their face,” she said.

And for them, the smiles are what it’s all about.

