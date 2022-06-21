Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local business brings superheroes and kids’ smiles to life

“There’s no greater joy than seeing joy on kids’ faces,” said Franklin Strausser Jr., owner of...
“There’s no greater joy than seeing joy on kids’ faces,” said Franklin Strausser Jr., owner of Props and Heroes.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business is bringing smiles to kids faces, one superhero at a time.

The family-owned firm brings characters to life -- with their own costumes.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing joy on kids’ faces,” said Franklin Strausser Jr., owner of Props and Heroes.

We went to the workshop where costumes and props are made for the folks who portray superheroes to entertain kids across the CSRA.

MORE | Juneteenth in the CSRA: ‘It’s only going to get bigger from here’

“It’s just a stark comparison between just a costume you can go buy and stuff that takes, uh, years to learn how to do,” Strausser said.

He makes the costumes from scratch.

He realized how important authenticity is after going costume shopping as a teen.

“There’s gotta be a better way of doing this because it doesn’t look as good as I thought it did when I was a kid,” he thought.

For more than a decade, he’s been working on new costumes, and new innovations.

He loves doing it for the kids, and his fiancee Amanda does, too.

“They can be having the worst day ever and if a superhero just waves at them, like their mood is insta- changed and they just have the biggest smile on their face,” she said.

And for them, the smiles are what it’s all about.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Virginia man killed in Broad Street shooting
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Crews stay busy over the weekend with fires across CSRA
Westbound view from the I-20/Washington Road bridge.
Name released for man found dead under I-20 overpass
West Point Lake
Woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter at West Point Lake
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake could be felt in the CSRA.
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at Aurubis groundbreaking.
Kemp comes to Augusta for groundbreaking of recycling plant
Augusta generic, Augusta Ga.
Augusta has some of the cheapest gas in U.S., according to AAA
Fist bump
Job numbers set new records in Georgia, South Carolina
Mitch Kramer is a financial strategist and the CEO and founder of Fluent Financial in Texas. He...
High inflation sparks retirement concerns for some Georgians