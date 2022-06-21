Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along.
It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge.
On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.
The bridge features colorful lights and large redesigned walkway.
There are also dates marking important events in the bridge’s history.
The project costs more than $10 million with a goal to bring more foot traffic to downtown.
City officials say they’ll have more information on opening in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.