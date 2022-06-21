Submit Photos/Videos
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along.

It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge.

On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.

The bridge features colorful lights and large redesigned walkway.

There are also dates marking important events in the bridge’s history.

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge.
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge.(Contributed)

The project costs more than $10 million with a goal to bring more foot traffic to downtown.

City officials say they’ll have more information on opening in the coming weeks.

