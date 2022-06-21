Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street pedestrian bridge is coming right along.

It’s been two years since we learned the bridge linking Augusta and North Augusta would be redeveloped into a walking bridge.

On Wednesday night, Augusta officials decided to let the lights shine for a test run.

The bridge features colorful lights and large redesigned walkway.

There are also dates marking important events in the bridge’s history.

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge. (Contributed)

The project costs more than $10 million with a goal to bring more foot traffic to downtown.

City officials say they’ll have more information on opening in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.