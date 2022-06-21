Deputies need your help finding missing 78-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old.

Linda Scarbrough was last seen in the 2900 block of Algernon Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.

Scarbrough is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with gray hair. Deputies released a photo of her.

She uses a wheelchair for mobility and may be trying to travel to Alabama, deputies said.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

