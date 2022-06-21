Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies need your help finding missing 78-year-old

Linda Scarbrough
Linda Scarbrough(Contributed)
By Stadd
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old.

Linda Scarbrough was last seen in the 2900 block of Algernon Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.

MORE | Richmond County continues to struggle with rash of killings

Scarbrough is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds with gray hair. Deputies released a photo of her.

She uses a wheelchair for mobility and may be trying to travel to Alabama, deputies said.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Virginia man killed in Broad Street shooting
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Crews stay busy over the weekend with fires across CSRA
Westbound view from the I-20/Washington Road bridge.
Name released for man found dead under I-20 overpass
West Point Lake
Woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter at West Point Lake
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake could be felt in the CSRA.
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

Latest News

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge getting close to finish line
Bridge
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge nears completion
“There’s no greater joy than seeing joy on kids’ faces,” said Franklin Strausser Jr., owner of...
Local business brings superheroes and kids’ smiles to life
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
Why Augusta Commission candidates want your vote