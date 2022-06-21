Submit Photos/Videos
Debate over controversial Civil War store in Kennesaw continues

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - A Kennesaw city councilman attended his last meeting on Monday after he resigned because of the decision to reopen a controversial Civil War store.

Councilman James Eaton said he doesn’t agree with the message of bigotry and hatred at Wildman’s Civil War Surplus.

“The city said they did everything legally, yet we failed to address the moral issues,” he said. “I can no longer be associated with a system that allows this to continue.”

Wildman’s is located on Main Street and sells Confederate memorabilia and Ku Klux Klan merchandise.

The store’s new owner previously told CBS46 the items are relics and artifacts.

The debate over the store continued at Monday’s meeting with people arguing both sides of the store’s reopening.

“Today I’m disheartened and disappointed that the city I love and invested my time and money has chosen to hold on to the vestiges of hate and bigotry,” one woman who is against the reopening said.

Others at the meeting said the store has a right to operate.

“If you want diversity and inclusion, it doesn’t entail getting rid of things you disagree with,” one man in favor of the reopening said.

Councilman Eaton’s last day on the council is Tuesday.

RELATED | Controversial Civil War store reopens in Kennesaw, councilman resigns in protest

