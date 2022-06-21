Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer officially started at 5:13 Tuesday morning, and it will certain feel like it for the next couple of days with more triple digit heat in the forecast for the middle of the week. The good news is that humidity will be unseasonably low, so this week’s heat should be a little more tolerable than what we experienced last week. A cool front moves in toward the end of the week which will increase humidity and bring a few late-day thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

After another fairly cool start, Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful, but very hot, day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the middle to upper 90s. Winds will be light and primarily from the northwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Temperatures will once again cool off nicely Tuesday night with clear skies, calm wind, and a very dry air mass over our area. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s until sunset tonight at 8:40, dropping into the lower 60s by sunrise Wednesday at 6:19.

Another round of triple-digit heat lies ahead Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity will remain on the low side, so we will stay dry, and the heat index should stay manageable in the 100 to 105 degree range. Highs will be in the low around 101 Wednesday and 100 Thursday. Wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

A cool front moves in Thursday, likely stalling near our region through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 90s with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

