Cyber camp helps local students prepare for jobs

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a camp at the Georgia Cyber Center this week called Cyber Patriot.

They’re exposing middle and high schoolers to the world of cyber security.

We visited the program to see what it’s like and why it’s important.

“They know it exists. They put their hands on it and know they have an occupation waiting for them,” said Dave Besel.

He works with the NSA. He’s teaching a record number of students at this camp.

“I’m actually taking my time off from work, personal vacation time to come out here and run this camp and make sure that we have the most positive impact on these students that we possibly can,” said Besel.

This camp is very important to him.

Dr. Tom Clark is the executive director of the Alliance For Fort Gordon. He says the organization is putting on the camp because there’s a great need in the cyber workforce.

“There are thousands and thousands and thousands of cyber jobs that are unfilled every day because of the lack of cyber security professionals,” he said.

They hope this camp inspires these students to become some of those future cyber security professionals.

“It impacts the defense of our nation. We want to be able to secure our networks, our borders, everything, so we need professionals with those skills to do that,” said Clark.

