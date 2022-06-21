Submit Photos/Videos
Co-owners sue Georgia Power in $695M Vogtle contract dispute

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The owners of a majority share of the under-expansion Plant Vogtle are suing lead owner Georgia Power Co.

They claim Georgia Power is trying to bilk them out of nearly $700 million by unilaterally changing a contract.

Oglethorpe Power Corp. and the Municipal Electrical Authority of Georgia filed suit in recent days in state court in Atlanta.

A win by Oglethorpe and MEAG could hold down bills for millions of customers of electric cooperatives and municipal utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Oglethorpe and MEAG want a judge to order Georgia Power to repay disputed amounts, plus interest and attorneys fees.

They aren’t trying to stop completion of the new Vogtle units near Waynesboro.

Units 1 and 2 at the plant have been in operation for decades, while Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years. The expansion has hit delays and cost more than expected.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

