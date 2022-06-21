Aiken city leaders receive feedback on Project Pascalis designs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For months we’ve heard plans to redevelop downtown Aiken and replace the old Hotel Aiken.

Project officials say they’ve taken your feedback and changed those plans to better suit the requests.

City officials say the goal is to get everyone on board with changes they made and updated two weeks ago.

We sat down with the project leaders to find out more about the timeline.

No official action will be taken. It’s still in the long process of getting feedback from citizens. With the feedback they receive, the city of Aiken and the Design Review Board Hope to incorporate in the official approval meeting that won’t happen until July.

Tensions have run high at these meetings as opinions for and against the project have been pretty passionate.

For Aiken’s economic development director, he’s just hoping to make the changes needed to make as many people OK with this project as possible.

“You have to define what that level of comfortability is. Our goal can’t be to satisfy everyone. It has to be what the majority of people are comfortable with and finds appealing, and that’s what we’re shooting for,” said Tim O’Briant, economic development director.

It is being paid for by public and private dollars.

Part of the $25 million from the SRS plutonium settlement for the revitalization of downtown Aiken will go towards this project, according to O’Briant. The rest will come from private developers.

