World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at...
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. World swimming’s governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of the new “gender inclusion policy” at the organization’s extraordinary general congress on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events.

FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

James Pearce is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam. He said that it is not about encouraging athletes to transition by 12, but that scientists are saying transitioning after puberty gives transgender women an unfair advantage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

