Why Augusta Commission candidates want your vote

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls open Tuesday for the runoff when voters choose who’ll be Augusta’s next mayor.

But the mayor’s race isn’t the only big race on the ballot, with runoffs for the District 2 and District 10 seats on the Augusta Commission.

RUNOFF PREVIEW | Who will become Augusta’s next mayor?

In the first round of the election, Von Pouncey got 14.3% of the votes while Stacy Pulliam got 45.9%.

And in District 10, incumbent John Clarke earned 49.1%, while Wayne Guilfoyle received 31.8%.

While these numbers may paint a picture, runoffs are always wide open.

We had three commissioners win through runoffs in 2020, winning after coming in as underdogs.

So it’s still anybody’s race.

Next to mayor, the District 10 winner will be a major representative of Augusta, representing a super-district that encompasses Districts 3, 6, 7 and 8.

Clarke says if he’s re-elected, he wants to start an ordinance that would freeze property taxes at the retirement age of 65 -- keeping senior citizens in their homes.

“I’m retired. I don’t have to worry about running a business, I don’t have to worry about things of this nature,” he said. “I devote 24 hours a day, seven days a week to being a representative to the citizens of Augusta, Ga.”

Guilfoyle, who previously served for eight years as the commissioner for District 8, says he wants to improve infrastructure issues such as storm water and street damage.

“I’m able to get along with other commissioners; it’s a proven track record. You can see it of any of the former commissioners that I’ve worked with; we were able to get things accomplished,” he said.

Dennis Williams will be stepping down from District 2, leaving the seat open for a newcomer.

Pouncey says blight, crime and education are where she would start.

“I have 30 years of experience in business, education, nonprofits, turning projects around,” she said.

Pulliam says she wants to start with infrastructure, such as storm water damage and filling potholes.

“I’m going to continue to do the work that I’ve been doing,” she said. “I care about the people in my district, and I love District 2.”

On Election Day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a photo ID. To find your polling site, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/1117/Polling-Place-Information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

