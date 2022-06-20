Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018.

But state Election Commission data shows Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year.

The final turnout for Tuesday’s vote was about 17 percent of registered voters or 564,000 ballots cast out of 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.

The most votes cast in a mid-term June primary remains in 2010 when more than 623,000 votes were cast.

It also remains the heaviest Republican turnout. In comparison, 72 percent of South Carolinians — some 2.5 million voters — cast ballots in November 2020 when the president and other candidates were on the ballot.

