Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trend of frequent earthquakes seemed to have jumped across the river to the Georgia side.

We’ve reported over 20 earthquakes that have rattled areas of South Carolina, near Elgin and Columbia. But a recent string of shakes is now popping up in the Peach State, with tremors felt right here in the CSRA.

Three quakes have been reported in the past four days, with the most recent happening near Fort Gordon in Augusta. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude quake that happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

And on Saturday around the same time, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled areas near Stillmore, Georgia. This quake hit at a depth of 0.8 km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.

The initial report from USGS showed a 4.5 magnitude earthquake.

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map (wrdw)

The first of the earthquake trio occurred near Harlem. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude quake hit just before 2:09 a.m. Friday, about 9.5 miles north of Harlem and a few miles west of Evans.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.

The South isn't known for earthquakes, but they do happen, including famously in South Carolina in 1886, and less famously in Florida in 1879.https://t.co/bU4gmkaYbE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 18, 2022

You can submit a report that you felt the earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hib6/tellus

