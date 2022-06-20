Tremors from a 3rd earthquake felt in the CSRA

Submit Photos/Videos
Tremors from a 3rd earthquake could be felt in the CSRA.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trend of frequent earthquakes seemed to have jumped across the river to the Georgia side.

We’ve reported over 20 earthquakes that have rattled areas of South Carolina, near Elgin and Columbia. But a recent string of shakes is now popping up in the Peach State, with tremors felt right here in the CSRA.

Three quakes have been reported in the past four days, with the most recent happening near Fort Gordon in Augusta. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude quake that happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

And on Saturday around the same time, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled areas near Stillmore, Georgia. This quake hit at a depth of 0.8 km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.

The initial report from USGS showed a 4.5 magnitude earthquake.

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map(wrdw)

The first of the earthquake trio occurred near Harlem. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude quake hit just before 2:09 a.m. Friday, about 9.5 miles north of Harlem and a few miles west of Evans.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.

You can submit a report that you felt the earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hib6/tellus

