Roadway roundup: Spirit Creek bridge project to affect traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, southbound traffic along U.S. Highway 1/State Highway 4 about five miles northwest of Hephzibah will be paced so beams for the Spirit Creek bridge replacement project can be delivered and placed.

Law enforcement will be on-site temporarily stopping southbound traffic so trucks carrying the beams can move into the offloading zone one at a time.

Once a beam is unloaded safely out of the travel lane, southbound traffic will be allowed through the work zone until the next truck is ready to move into the offloading area.

The offloading window is scheduled to last no longer than six hours.

While only the southbound lane will be affected by this operation, all travelers should proceed through the work zone with caution for their own safety and for the safety of the workers.

Motorists should expect delays when approaching the area. On-site electronic message boards will also provide advance notice.

Meanwhile in Columbia County

More temporary lane closures are scheduled in Columbia County while crews work on several road projects:

On Furys Ferry Road, crews will be relocating utilities in the southbound lane to Oleander Trail. The closure will start Monday and go until June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will continue to work on several parts of Flowing Wells Road. A lane closure from the intersection with Day Road to Fair Oaks Road is scheduled to end Saturday. Drivers can expect closures to still be in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A new closure will be set on Flowing Wells starting Monday and will go until June 24. The closure will be from Tallman Drive to Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a lane shift at the intersection of Lewiston and Columbia roads. The shift is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday and going until June 24.

If you live in or near the Steven Point subdivision or the Rhodes Hills subdivision, you should also be aware of some lane closures due to road paving. The following roads will have closures: Stevens Way, Stevens Crossing, and Stevens Court; and Rhodes Hill Drive, Rhodes Hill Court, Spring Creek Lane, Spring Creek Court and Lonesome Pine Court. These lanes closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will go through June 30. When the lane closure is in effect, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

There will be a temporary closure on Meadowlark Lane at Lewiston Road from June 22 to July 8.

There will be a temporary lane closure at 3563 Riverwatch Parkway on June 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

