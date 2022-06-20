Repairs to interrupt water service for some in McCormick County

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to an emergency water leak repair on Independence Drive, residents of the area will be without water for at least four hours starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department.

The outage may include homes on New Year’s Eve Drive, Valentine’s Drive, St. Patrick’s Drive, Yawl Lane, Presidents Drive, Lorenz Place, Haven Point, Lincoln Drive and the lower end of Holiday Drive.

Also affected by an emergency repair will be Lethe Road and Sandover Court in the New Bordeaux subdivision.

When service is restored, residents will need to boil water vigorously before consuming it, due to the potential for contamination.

