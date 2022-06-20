Submit Photos/Videos
Raffensperger among witnesses for next Jan. 6 hearing

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House 1/6 committee is expected to hear testimony from embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the extraordinary pressure he faced from former President Donald Trump to “find 11,780″ votes that could flip the state to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, along with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be the key witnesses when the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection resumes on Tuesday.

The focus will be on how the former president and his allies vigorously pressured officials in key battleground states with schemes to reject ballots or entire state tallies to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

