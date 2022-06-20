Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say

A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event...
A shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event with hundreds in attendance.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A teen was killed and three others were shot, including a D.C. Metro police officer, in a shooting Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference posted to Twitter that the shooting happened during an unpermitted event called Moechella. He said the victim who died in the shooting was 15 years old.

The officer and the other two adult victims had been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Contee said “several hundred” people were at the event, but police shut it down after multiple incidents. Other people were injured as a result of their legs or ankles being trampled on while leaving the area, he said.

The shooting occurred after the event was shut down.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro
(Source: AP)
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Georgia State Patrol
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Fire erupts at Graniteville landfill

Latest News

Baby Bronze was welcomed by family on the same day of his dad's birthday, Juneteenth, and...
Family celebrates birth of baby, dad’s birthday, Juneteenth, and Father’s Day
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Crews are battling a blaze in Beech Island near the water tower.
Fire near Pine Log Road, Beech Island water tower
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say