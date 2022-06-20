Have you seen this missing Taliaferro County man?

TALIAFERRO CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taliaferro County officials need the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on Friday.

Mr. Tommy Harris, age 62, was last seen Friday night around 8 p.m., on Raytown Road, near Double Wells Road.

He is 5′6 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a black ball cap, and black shoes.

Officials say Mr. Harris is also developmentally impaired.

If you have any information about where Mr. Harris could be or have seen him, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-456-2345.

