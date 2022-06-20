Submit Photos/Videos
Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as US Open champion

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf...
Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Matt Fitzpatrick is a champion again at The Country Club. And this time he has one of the grandest trophies in golf.

Fitzpatrick delivered all the clutch shots on the back nine at Brookline in a terrific battle with Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler ahead of him.

He seized control with a two-shot swing on the 15th and closed it out with a shot onto the green from a fairway bunker.

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013. He joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course.

