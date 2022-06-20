Family celebrates birth of baby, dad’s birthday, Juneteenth, and Father’s Day
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Guy family welcomed their new baby boy, Bronze, to the world.
But Bronze shares his birthday with another person in the family: his dad. The Guy family celebrated those two birthdays, but it didn’t stop there. The day also marked both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
Bronze’s mom, Printis Guy, says he is welcomed home by his two older brothers.
“We completed our family on a very special day,” she wrote News 12.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.