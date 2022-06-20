Family celebrates birth of baby, dad’s birthday, Juneteenth, and Father’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Guy family welcomed their new baby boy, Bronze, to the world.

But Bronze shares his birthday with another person in the family: his dad. The Guy family celebrated those two birthdays, but it didn’t stop there. The day also marked both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Printis Guy and Donte' Guy welcome baby Bronze to the family, while also celebrating other holidays. (Printis Guy)

Bronze’s mom, Printis Guy, says he is welcomed home by his two older brothers.

Brayden and Bryson celebrate their new brother Bronze. (Printis Guy)

“We completed our family on a very special day,” she wrote News 12.

