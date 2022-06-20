Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Family celebrates birth of baby, dad’s birthday, Juneteenth, and Father’s Day

Baby Bronze was welcomed by family on the same day of his dad's birthday, Juneteenth, and...
Baby Bronze was welcomed by family on the same day of his dad's birthday, Juneteenth, and Father's Day.(Printis Guy)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a lot to celebrate Sunday. The Guy family welcomed their new baby boy, Bronze, to the world.

But Bronze shares his birthday with another person in the family: his dad. The Guy family celebrated those two birthdays, but it didn’t stop there. The day also marked both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Printis Guy and Donte' Guy welcome baby Bronze to the family, while also celebrating other...
Printis Guy and Donte' Guy welcome baby Bronze to the family, while also celebrating other holidays.(Printis Guy)

Bronze’s mom, Printis Guy, says he is welcomed home by his two older brothers.

Brayden and Bryson celebrate their new brother Bronze.
Brayden and Bryson celebrate their new brother Bronze.(Printis Guy)

“We completed our family on a very special day,” she wrote News 12.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro
(Source: AP)
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Georgia State Patrol
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Fire erupts at Graniteville landfill

Latest News

Crews are battling a blaze in Beech Island near the water tower.
Fire near Pine Log Road, Beech Island water tower
News 12 Sky Cam looking towards the Graniteville area.
Fire erupts at Graniteville landfill
(Source: AP)
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro