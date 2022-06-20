Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | The latest From Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Triple digit heat makes a comeback just in time for the first day of summer
Record breaking cool weather on this last day of spring will give way to more triple digit heat by midweek. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has more.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last day of spring got off record cool start, but do not get used to it, because another round of triple-digit heat could be on the horizon by midweek. The good news is that humidity will be unseasonably low, so this week’s heat should be a little more tolerable than what we experienced last week. A cool front moves in toward the end of the week which will increase humidity and bring a few late-day thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Another nice, cool night can be expected this evening with temperatures in the 80s through sunset and dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be calm.

After another unseasonably cool start Tuesday, plenty of sunshine will take high temperatures into the middle and upper 90s with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Another round of triple-digit heat could lie ahead Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity will remain on the low side, so we should stay dry, and the heat index should stay manageable in the 100 to 105 degree range with actual temps close to 100°.

A cool front moves in Thursday, likely stalling near our region through the weekend. This will mean a few more clouds, a better chance for late day thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 90s with overnight lows on the muggy side around 70 degrees.

