Crash involving truck blocks W. Martintown Road

A crash has blocked portions of W. Martintown Rd near the I-20 ramps.
A crash has blocked portions of W. Martintown Rd near the I-20 ramps.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving an Enterprise rental truck is blocking lanes on W. Martintown Road.

The crash happened near the Interstate 20 off-ramp. A portion of W. Martintown Road, near exit 1 is blocked off at this time.

According to a News 12 employee, the ramp to go onto I-20 eastbound, going towards Columbia, is also blocked at this time.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 11:28 a.m., and injuries were not reported in the initial call.

