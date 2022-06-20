Submit Photos/Videos
Anderson, Olson lead Braves over Cubs, avoid 1st 3-game skid

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.

Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.

