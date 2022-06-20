Allendale man accused of stealing cash registers in the Midlands

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies arrested an Allendale man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Lexington County.

33-year-old Quavian Brooker Bing has been charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and one count of unlawful carry of a pistol, according to arrest warrants.

Bing allegedly broke into businesses along Airport Boulevard, Bush River, and St. Andrews roads.

“Property crimes detectives have determined Bing would typically break into a business by throwing a rock or some other object through a glass door to get inside,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Bing would often steal cash registers and cash register drawers... He used a pistol to break into one business and, based on evidence detectives gathered, he then stole two cash register drawers that contained cash.”

Bing is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. The sheriff says other charges are possible against Bing as detectives continue their work on these cases.

