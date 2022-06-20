Submit Photos/Videos
Abrams tries to flip script on guns and crime in Georgia

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms this fall, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor.

Abrams is trying to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Brian Kemp’s re-election bid. Abrams made tightening Georgia’s gun laws a big part of a public safety plan she released Thursday.

She wants to reverse multiple laws that Georgia Republicans have enacted since 2014 loosening restrictions on guns.

Republicans say Abrams is out of touch on crime.

They say people need to be able to carry guns to protect themselves.

