Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

(AP) -Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead in a U.S. Open that was more about survival. The wind and cool conditions make Brookline play like a beast. Zalatoris had a 67 for the low round of the day and gets another crack at a major.

He lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship last month. Fitzpatrick had a 68 and goes for the USGA double at The Country Club.

This is where he won the U.S. Amateur in 2013. Defending champion Jon Rahm made double bogey from the bunker and went from one shot ahead to one behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.