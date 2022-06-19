Submit Photos/Videos
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead

(Source: AP)
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta that left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson was shot at least one time on the 700 Block of Broad Street. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. Sunday morning. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Check back for updates.

