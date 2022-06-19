Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta that left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson was shot at least one time on the 700 Block of Broad Street. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. Sunday morning. An autopsy has been scheduled.

