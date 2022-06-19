Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fire crew battles car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway near Deans Bridge Road

Fire crew battles car fire on Bobby Jones Exressway Near Dean's Bridge Road exit
Fire crew battles car fire on Bobby Jones Exressway Near Dean's Bridge Road exit(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is backed up on Bobby Jones Expressway as crews battle a car fire near the Dean’s Bridge Road Exit.

A News 12 employee came across the scene while driving to work.

Details are limited at this time about injuries and what caused the fire, but we have reached out to the fire department for more information.

Stay with News 12 as we receive updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro
(Source: AP)
Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead
Georgia State Patrol
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults
Rabid fox
Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident
Kylisha Dontiese Jones
Woman accused of making terroristic threats in Augusta