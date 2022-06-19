Fire crew battles car fire on Bobby Jones Expressway near Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is backed up on Bobby Jones Expressway as crews battle a car fire near the Dean’s Bridge Road Exit.

A News 12 employee came across the scene while driving to work.

Details are limited at this time about injuries and what caused the fire, but we have reached out to the fire department for more information.

Stay with News 12 as we receive updates on this developing story.

